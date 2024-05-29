Valdez joined the Red Sox in Baltimore but hasn't been officially recalled from Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Outfielder/designated hitter Tyler O'Neill (knee) is back in Boston to undergo imaging, so Valdez will be part of the taxi squad for now while the Red Sox wait and see whether O'Neill requires a stint on the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old Valdez has been playing first base and third base in addition to his familiar spot at second base while at Worcester and is slashing .230/.360/.527 with six home runs and three steals in 20 games. He had a .452 OPS in 28 contests earlier this season with Boston.