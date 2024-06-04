Valdez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 25-year-old is expected to serve as Boston's primary second baseman against right-handing pitching with Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) and Romy Gonzalez (hamstring) sidelined, but Valdez will sit Tuesday as lefty Max Fried takes the mound for Atlanta.