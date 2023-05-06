Valdez will sit Saturday against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez has appeared in 10 games for the Red Sox this season, hitting .343/.361/.514 with a homer and three steals. Since his late-April call-up, he's started against seven consecutive righties but just one of out three lefties, including Saturday's starter Bailey Falter. Christian Arroyo will replace him at second base.
