Valdez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
The lefty-hitting Valdez is on the bench Wednesday while southpaw Cole Irvin takes the hill for Baltimore. The righty-hitting Pablo Reyes will step in for Valdez on Wednesday, and the two could continue to form a platoon at the keystone until Vaughn Grissom (groin) is ready to return from the injured list.
