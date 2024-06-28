Valdez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Despite the Red Sox facing a right-hander in Randy Vasquez, Valdez will take a seat, yielding to David Hamilton at second base while Ceddanne Rafaela fills in at short stop. Valdez is slashing .212/.267/.404 with six home runs in 162 plate appearances this season.