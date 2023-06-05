Valdez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
The lefty-hitting rookie will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Rays bring a tough southpaw in Shane McClanahan to the hill. Christian Arroyo (hamstring), who was reinstated from the injured list earlier Monday, will step in for Valdez as the Red Sox's starting second baseman.
