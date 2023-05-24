site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: On bench versus southpaw
Valdez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez sits against most lefties and will do so in this one versus southpaw Tyler Anderson. Pablo Reyes will cover second base.
