The Red Sox optioned Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

With Pablo Reyes (elbow) returning from the injured list Tuesday, Valdez will be pushed off the active roster and sent back to the minors. Valdez went 7-for-21 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored since being recalled Sept. 1, and the Red Sox could still bring him back as a depth option before the end of the season.