Valdez was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox.
Valdez was competing for a utility spot with Boston, but at least to begin the 2023 campaign, the infielder/outfielder will begin the season in the minors. The 24-year-old has struggled in the Grapefruit League with a .695 OPS over 32 plate appearances with just one homer and no steal attempts over 14 games. While he starts the year in Worcester, Valdez will likely be one of the first players called up when Boston needs depth help.