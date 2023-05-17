site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Out of lineup Wednesday
Valdez is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Mariners, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Valdez will grab a seat on the bench to open the finale against Seattle with left-hander Marco Gonzales on the mound. Pablo Reyes will handle duties at second base and hit seventh in Valdez's absence.
