Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Valdez will be part of a platoon at second base to open the season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

While Cora didn't specific which players would platoon at the keystone, he was presumably referring to Valdez as the long side of the platoon and Pablo Reyes as the short side. It will be a short-term arrangement, as Vaughn Grissom (groin) is due back in mid- to late-April and will be in line to take over everyday duties at the position at that time.