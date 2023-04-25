Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Valdez was up in the majors for one game earlier this month, picking up two hits in four plate appearances. The 24-year-old has struggled at Worcester this season but showed his offensive upside in 2022 with a .918 OPS and 28 homers between Double- and Triple-A. He could see some starts at second base versus righties.