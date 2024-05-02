The Red Sox optioned Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Valdez will head back to the minors to make room on the roster for infielder Zack Short, who was acquired via trade Wednesday and has now been added to the 26-man active roster. The 25-year-old has slashed just .156/.186/.267 across 28 games with the big club this season.