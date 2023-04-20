Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Valdez made an impact in his major-league debut Wednesday, singling twice in four plate appearances. His stay lasted only one day, though, with Yu Chang back from paternity leave. Valdez's bat would be intriguing for fantasy purposes if he does get a chance at regular playing time at some point.
