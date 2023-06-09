Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Valdez had some promising moments during his several-week run with the Red Sox, but he ultimately holds a .234 batting average and .280 on-base percentage through his first 101 major-league plate appearances. The 24-year-old infielder will head back to Worcester for a bit more minor-league seasoning.
