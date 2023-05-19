site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Sitting against San Diego
Valdez is not in the starting lineup against the Padres on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez is platooning at second base with Pablo Reyes right now, and Reyes will get the start against southpaw Blake Snell in the opener against San Diego on Friday.
