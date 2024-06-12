Valdez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
The lefty-hitting Valdez will exit the starting nine while the Phillies bring southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the hill. The Red Sox will turn to the right-handed-hitting Jamie Westbrook to replace Valdez at the keystone.
