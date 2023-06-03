Valdez is not in the lineup for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Pablo Reyes will start at second base and bat ninth for the Red Sox in the early tilt at Fenway Park. Valdez figures to get the nod in the nightcap. He's cooled off considerably since his immediate outburst in late April and early May, but the 24-year-old still holds a respectable .740 OPS through his first 29 major-league games.