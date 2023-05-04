Valdez went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in an 8-3 victory versus Toronto.

Valdez hit a grounder to first base in the fifth frame that was initially ruled an error, but it was eventually changed to a single, giving him two RBI on the play. The 24-year-old has collected at least one hit in seven of his eight games this season and is batting a cool .345 (10-for-29) overall. Valdez appears to have taken the reins as Boston's starting second baseman, as he has started at the position in six of the team's past seven contests.