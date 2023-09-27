Valdez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss against the Rays.

Valdez got the Red Sox on the board in the fifth inning with a three-run blast off Zach Eflin, his sixth homer of the year, before driving in a fourth run with a double in the eighth. Valdez has been on fire since he was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, going 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits in three games. Overall, the rookie infielder is batting .273 with a .793 OPS, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and four stolen bases as he looks to work his way into Boston's 2024 plans.