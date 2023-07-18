Valdez has been placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester with a strained left hamstring, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez just returned from a thumb injury two weeks ago and now he's back on the IL. It's not clear how long this injury might keep him sidelined, but clearly he's not going to be an option for the Red Sox for a bit.
