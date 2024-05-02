The Red Sox will option Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

After a promising rookie campaign in 2023, Valdez has slashed just .156/.186/.267 across 98 plate appearances in the majors to begin the season and is now in line to return to the minors in an effort to get back on track at the plate. Zack Short -- who was acquired from the Mets on Wednesday -- will be activated Thursday to fill Valdez's roster spot.