Valdez will get reps all over the infield this spring, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com on Thursday.

Acquired from the Astros at last year's trade deadline as part of the Christian Vazquez deal, Valdez has some experience in the minors in the corner outfield spots but it sounds like the Red Sox plan to keep him on the dirt. Cora repeatedly extolled Valdez's virtues as a hitter Thursday while also adding that "we'll try to help him defensively," which gives you an idea how the club views him. His defensive shortcomings aside, Valdez had a .918 OPS with 28 homers and 107 RBI between Double- and Triple-A last season. He's most comfortable at second base and Boston has a clear opening there, so while Valdez might not make the Opening Day roster, he's someone to keep an eye on.