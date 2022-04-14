Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Hernandez began the season hitless across his first four games, but he has now tallied multiple knocks in consecutive starts. He got Boston on the board with a solo home run in the third inning before delivering an RBI double one frame later. Hernandez remains a fixture as the leadoff hitter in a strong Red Sox lineup, which should help him rack up runs scored if he can continue to reach base consistently.