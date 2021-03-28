Manager Alex Cora confirmed Sunday that Hernandez would begin the season as the Red Sox's leadoff hitter, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Mainly a short-side platoon player for the Dodgers over the past six seasons, Hernandez will not only be on tap for an everyday role in his debut campaign in Boston, but he'll also be setting the table against both left- and right-handed pitching. The Boston lineup doesn't look like the top-to-bottom juggernaut it was earlier this season, but batting in front of Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers should still be fertile ground for Hernandez. The 29-year-old looks like a worthy target late in drafts for fantasy managers looking for a boost in the runs category.