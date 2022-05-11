Hernandez batted leadoff and went 0-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.
Hernandez, who opened the season as Boston's leadoff hitter, returned to the role that last two games. Trevor Story had been leading off, but a recent slump moved him down the order to sixth. Hernandez is in a prolonged season-opening slump and is batting .168 with a high-water mark of .200 on April 29. He's hitless in eight at-bats with a walk in the two games since returning to the top of the order.
