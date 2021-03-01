Hernandez started at shortstop, batted leadoff and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has not yet named a leadoff hitter, but he intends to give Hernandez a chance. "I'm going to challenge him," the manager told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "This is a guy, he can impact the baseball. He can hit extra-base hits. I do believe that there's more there." Hernandez is expected to be Boston's primary second baseman in 2021 but has position versatility to be utilized by Cora.