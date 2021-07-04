Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, two total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's extra-innings loss to Oakland.

A day after he plated the winning run with a 10th-inning single, Hernandez looked to knock another pair of game-changing hits Saturday. He slugged a solo homer in the seventh frame to give Boston a two-run lead, then singled in a run in the 12th inning to put the Red Sox up by two again. Oakland scored three times in the bottom of the frame, however, to negate Hernandez's heroics. The utility man has come alive at the plate of late, particularly in the power department -- he has four long balls and eight RBI over his past seven games.