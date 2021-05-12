Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Hernandez (hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester by the end of the week, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7 due to a right hamstring strain, but he's not expected to be sidelined much more than the minimum amount of time. While Hernandez has been on the shelf, Marwin Gonzalez has taken over as the Red Sox's primary leadoff hitter.