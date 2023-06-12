Hernandez went 2-for-4 with with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Hernandez's RBI-single through a drawn-in infield in the 10th inning was the game-winning knock. It was just Boston's second hit with runners in scoring position during the three-game set in the Bronx. Earlier, in the eighth inning, Hernandez led off with a single and came around to score on a Jarren Duran groundout. It was a good night for Hernandez, who hasn't had many of them this season. He's batting just .231 and leads all MLB shortstops with 13 errors.