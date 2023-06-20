Hernandez will start at shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday against the Twins.
After Hernandez was initially set to be on the bench again Tuesday night, he will replace Pablo Reyes (undisclosed) at shortstop after Reyes was a late scratch from the lineup. Hernandez has recorded at least one hit in eight out of his last 10 games, batting .263 with a homer, six RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Will play less at shorstop•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Delivers clutch hit•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Homers in win•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Making another start at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could lose work at shortstop•