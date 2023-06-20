Hernandez will start at shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday against the Twins.

After Hernandez was initially set to be on the bench again Tuesday night, he will replace Pablo Reyes (undisclosed) at shortstop after Reyes was a late scratch from the lineup. Hernandez has recorded at least one hit in eight out of his last 10 games, batting .263 with a homer, six RBI and six runs scored over that stretch.