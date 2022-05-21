Hernandez moved from center field to shortstop in the eighth inning Friday after Xander Bogaerts exited Boston's 7-3 win over the Mariners with a back injury.

Hernandez filled in because Christian Arroyo was unavailable, after he started in right field but was replaced by the defensively superior Jackie Bradley a the start of the seventh inning. If Bogaerts is required to miss any time, Arroyo will likely fill in while Hernandez maintains his primary role as the team's starting center fielder.