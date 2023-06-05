Hernandez is starting in center field and batting sixth on Monday versus the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

This is Hernandez's first start in the outfield since April. It could just be Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanting to get extra right-handed bats in there against Shane McClanahan, although it's worth noting that Hernandez has had some major issues with his throws from shortstop recently. Pablo Reyes will be at short Monday.