Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's victory over the Rays.
Hernandez homered off lefty starter Jeffrey Springs to lead off the fourth and give Boston a 5-0 lead. The second baseman has hit well in his last seven games with a .304 average and .565 OPS in 23 at-bats. In addition, the 31-year-old has recorded one RBI or more in nine of his last 11 games.
