Hernandez (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hernandez was removed from Sunday's loss to the Twins after suffering a right wrist contusion when he was hit by a pitch, but his re-entry into the lineup a day later confirms that his early exit was precautionary. With Trevor Story (elbow) likely to miss the first half of the season, Hernandez is expected to serve as Boston's everyday shortstop to begin the campaign, so he should quickly gain eligibility at the position in all fantasy leagues after making only four starts at shortstop in 2022.