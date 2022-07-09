Hernandez (hip) served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

This was Hernandez's first game on a rehabilitation assignment, and he looked good including a hard-hit ball on his first at-bat. "I think he's fine. That [first] ball was scolded," Worcester manager Chad Tracy told Katie Morrison of MassLive.com. "I think he was picking the ball up fine. He was turning it loose. He looked good health-wise as well." The Red Sox are expected to see how Hernandez, who was placed on the injured list June 8, responds to work in the outfield before having him return to Boston.