Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 11-5 win over Philadelphia.
The 29-year-old got Boston off to a positive start, leading off the first inning with his 11th homer of the year. Hernandez added insurance in the fifth with a ground rule double to plate Christian Vazquez. Through 307 plate appearances, Hernandez has maintained a .242/.316/.440 slash line with 30 RBI and 43 runs scored.
