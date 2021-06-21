Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's loss against the Royals.

Hernandez socked his sixth homer of the season off Mike Minor in the second inning, and he was Boston's biggest source of offense in a game where the team just couldn't take advantage of their opportunities. The former Dodgers utility man is only hitting .233 on the season but might be on the rise after hitting safely in four of his last five appearances.