Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Hernandez's fourth-inning blast snapped a 26-game homer drought. He hit .260 with six doubles in that span. The 31-year-old is up to four homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .238/.306/.366 slash line through 46 contests overall. He's seen consistent time at shortstop with Yu Chang (wrist) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) both unavailable, and Hernandez could keep the position even when his injured teammates are ready to return.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Notches steal in win•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Will return Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Sitting out again•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes part in fielding work•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Out Monday with hamstring injury•