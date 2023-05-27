Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez's fourth-inning blast snapped a 26-game homer drought. He hit .260 with six doubles in that span. The 31-year-old is up to four homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .238/.306/.366 slash line through 46 contests overall. He's seen consistent time at shortstop with Yu Chang (wrist) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) both unavailable, and Hernandez could keep the position even when his injured teammates are ready to return.