Hernandez went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's victory over the Yankees.

The 391-foot blast was his sixth on the season, and ultimately proved to be the deciding run in the contest. Hernandez's versatility has been well utilized as he has seen action all over the diamond. The 31-year-old has started games at second base, shortstop, and center field, but has struggled mightily at the dish on the season. Over his last seven games he has been particularly bad, batting just .160 with eight strikeouts.