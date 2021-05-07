Hernandez's hamstring injury sustained Thursday is more than a cramp, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "He thought it was probably a cramp in the beginning, but then he felt it was more than a cramp," manager Alex Cora said. "I don't know how serious it is."

Hernandez was removed from Thursday's game in the bottom of the first inning after reaching second base on a double. It's uncertain if a stint on the injured list is required, and more will be learned Friday. If he lands on the IL, there will be a domino effect in the outfield and infield. He's primarily played center field, so an increase in playing time for Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero would be expected. In the infield, where Hernandez has played second base, Christian Arroyo (hand) and Marwin Gonzalez could fill in. Michael Chavis, who was held out of Triple-A Worcester's lineup Thursday, could be the player added to the roster in the event Hernandez hits the IL.