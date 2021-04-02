Hernandez batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Orioles.
Hernandez opened the bottom half of the first inning with a line-drive single to right, building off the momentum generated during spring training when he slashed .327/.450/.592. However, the momentum died there when Hernandez was picked off first base with one out. His one of only two Boston hits on the day.
