Hernandez went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Hernandez served as the leadoff hitter for the second time this spring. Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes Hernandez can be a more authoritative hitter, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, and the manager is giving him a good look atop the order early in camp. "I'm going to keep pushing him, challenging him to be better. And if he's up to the challenge and he does his thing, I think he can help us [with] mixing up things and helping me build kind of like the 'perfect lineup,'" said Cora. Hernandez can play multiple positions but could serve as the primary starter at second base.