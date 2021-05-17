Hernandez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
Hernandez played two games for the WooSox over the weekend and could be activated off the injured list in time for Tuesday series-opener on the road against the Blue Jays, who trail the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the AL East.
