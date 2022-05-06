Hernandez (illness) has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains away from the team and could be placed on the injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez sat out Thursday's matchup with the Angels since he's feeling under the weather, and he could be looking at a multi-game absence. Prospect Jarren Duran is heading to Boston to join the big-league club, and Hernandez moving to the COVID-19 IL would make sense as a corresponding move to free up a roster spot.