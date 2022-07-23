Hernandez (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
He last played June 7, so we know that he won't be back until early August at the earliest. Hernandez has been working out but hasn't resumed baseball activities. This move allowed Jaylin Davis to be added to the active roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Still no baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Receives PRP injection•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Checked in with specialist•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Pulled from rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Rehab paused•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not playing Saturday•