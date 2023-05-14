Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Hernandez started the last 11 games but will receive a day off after he posted a .460 OPS during that stretch. Pablo Reyes will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale versus St. Louis.
