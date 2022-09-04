Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez is 9-for-26 with a home run, two doubles, five walks, five RBI and six runs over his past eight appearances, but he'll head to the bench Sunday for the second time in Boston's past four contests. Rob Refsnyder will take over in center field and bat seventh.
