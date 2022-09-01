Hernandez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Hernandez has an .855 OPS with a home run, two RBI and three runs over his past five contests and will take a seat in the series opener versus Texas. Rob Refsnyder will man center field and bat eighth Thursday.
