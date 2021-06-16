Hernandez isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez had returned to the leadoff spot in each of the last six games and went 4-for-25 with three doubles, three runs, three RBI and seven strikeouts during that time. Alex Verdugo will shift to center field while J.D. Martinez plays left field in a National League park.
